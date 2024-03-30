'Fan Wars Should Never Go In This Ugly Route': Ashwin Urges Indians To Stop Booing Hardik Pandya

Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday came out in support of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who has been copping a lot of criticism from fans and cricket pundits after two successive defeats in IPL 2024.

Pandya has been under fire ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain before the start of the new Indian Premier League season.

Indian cricketer getting booed on home soil

Fans have been taking their frustration out on Pandya by trolling him on social media and booing him in the stadiums.

This was a rare sight in India where cricketers are worshipped and treated like demigods.

Ashwin rallies behind Pandya

Ashwin too was shocked to see such behaviour from Indian crowds in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, where Pandya was booed every time he was involved in the matches against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He also urged fans to stop fighting among each other over their favourite franchises during the IPL season.

"Fan wars should never go in this ugly route - one should remember which country these players represent - our country.

"So then what warrants a cricketer getting booed? - Enjoy what you like about your favourite but not by putting others down - that is one thing I like to disappear from our country.

Unpopular choice to lead MI

The 33-year-old all-rounder led Gujarat Titans to victory in IPL 2022 which was also the franchise's maiden year in the league.

He then reached the final a year later before deciding to return to Mumbai, where he started his IPL career in 2015 and went on to win the title four times.

Fans yet to accept Pandya as MI captain

But his return has been turbulent and controversial to say the least. Fans have still not accepted him as the captain and showing full support for Rohit, who is also helping out Pandya on the field as the senior-most player in the team.

"If you don't like a player and boo a player, why should a team come out to issue a clarification? We act like this has not happened before.

"Sachin played under Ganguly's captaincy, these two have both played under Rahul Dravid. These three have played under Kumble and all of them have played under Dhoni. When they were under MS, these players were cricket giants," Ashwin added.