'They Are Heroes': Sonu Sood Urges Trolls To Respect Indian Cricketers After Hardik Pandya Faces Backlash Over MI Captaincy Row

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, on Friday (March 29), urged his fans and followers to respect cricketers as they make our country proud. Taking to his official X account, Sonu stated that he loves cricket and every player who represents India. It may be noted that Sonu's post comes at a time when cricketer Hardik Pandya is receiving backlash for taking the captaincy baton for Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians (MI) from Rohit Sharma.

Hardik is getting brutally trolled by a section of users on social media platforms, especially after MI lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27. He was even also booed by cricket enthusiasts present in stadiums during IPL matches.

Extending his support to Indian cricketers, Sonu wrote, "We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them."

The actor added, "It's not they, it's us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn't matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn't matter whether he plays as a Captain or he's the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes."

Sonu did not name anyone in his post but fans took to the comments section to mention that the post is for Hardik. While some of them agreed with the actor, others shared their varied opinions on Hardik's captaincy.

Sonu, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, made headlines during the COVID-induced lockdown after he aided thousands of migrant workers to return to their hometown when all means of transportation were shut. He also helped people in arranging beds, injections, medicines and vaccines, and even provided food and essentials to the needy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen on the silver screen in a action-packed thriller Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Sonu himself, the film will hit the big screens in 2024. The movie is based on cyber crimes.