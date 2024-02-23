Sonu Sood's Anonymous Fan Pays For His Dinner, Thanks Him For 'Good Work' He Does For The Country

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood expressed gratitude towards a fan who paid for his entire bill at the restaurant he was dining at. Yes, you read that right. The actor opened up about the generous act on social media and also shared a picture of the handwritten note the anonymous fan penned for him.

"I don’t know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note .. Really touched by this gesture ❤ Thank u buddy. Means a lot ❤🙏"

The noted shared by the fan read, "Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country."

Sonu remains a beacon of hope for countless lives who rely on the actor's large heartedness. He has received constant support and thoughtful gestures from his fans and supporters over the last few years.

His humanitarian activities always have a huge impact on people and fans across India and they leave no stone unturned to express their gratitude to the actor.

Meanwhile, inspired by Sonu's relentless dedication to helping those in need, his fans regularly organise blood donation drive across the country. A group called Indian Creative Unity, which is an organisation comprising of skilled painters, had crafted a pop art masterpiece spanning over 1.17 lakh square feet in Ajitwal, Moga. Additionally, inspired by the actor, a supporter had initiated the "Main Bhi Sonu Sood Campaign". Sonu's temples have also been made in the South.

Sonu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He hit headlines during the COVID-induced lockdown after he aided thousands of migrant workers to return to their hometown when all means of transportation were shut. He also helped people in arranging beds, injections, medicines and vaccines, and even provided food and essentials to the needy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen on the silver screen in a cybercrime thriller Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Sonu himself, the film will hit the big screens in 2024. It depicts the actor as a tech-savvy agent aiding cybercrime victims.