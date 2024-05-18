'Batting Ka Confidence Bhi Khatam Ho Jaega': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Response To Fans Requesting Him To Bowl In IPL 2024; Video

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli hilariously described his mindset at spectators' continuous request to him to bowl in IPL 2024. In a casual conversation with ex-India teammate Suresh Raina, the 35-year-old couldn't stop laughing as he claimed that bowling would make his batting confidence go away too.

Kohli bowled during the 2023 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and took a wicket. Since then, spectators have been keen to watch the former skipper bowl, but he hasn't obliged despite their repeated requests.

In a video emerged on social media, Kohli laughed and said:

"IPL mein nahin karunga. 2-3 puche bowling do. Arey maine kaha maaf kar do, maine kaha paagal ho gaye ho kya, batting ka confidence bhi khatam ho jaayega."

(In IPL, I'll never bowl. Fans were chanting 'Kohli ko bowling do' a few times, I joined my hands and said sorry. The confidence which I've in batting, that'll be over too.)

RCB face CSK in a virtual quarter-final in final push for IPL 2024 playoffs:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Bengaluru had won only 1 out of their first 7 games, but have stormed back into contention with 5 consecutive victories. The Super Kings, who beat RCB in the IPL 2024 opener, beat the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter.

However, there is rain forecast for Saturday, rendering it trickier for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.