 'Batting Ka Confidence Bhi Khatam Ho Jaega': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Response To Fans Requesting Him To Bowl In IPL 2024; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Batting Ka Confidence Bhi Khatam Ho Jaega': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Response To Fans Requesting Him To Bowl In IPL 2024; Video

'Batting Ka Confidence Bhi Khatam Ho Jaega': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Response To Fans Requesting Him To Bowl In IPL 2024; Video

Virat Kohli gave a hilarious response to fans requesting him to bowl in IPL 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli hilariously described his mindset at spectators' continuous request to him to bowl in IPL 2024. In a casual conversation with ex-India teammate Suresh Raina, the 35-year-old couldn't stop laughing as he claimed that bowling would make his batting confidence go away too.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya Fined And Handed One-Match Suspension After 3rd Slow Over-Rate Offence, To Miss...
article-image

Kohli bowled during the 2023 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and took a wicket. Since then, spectators have been keen to watch the former skipper bowl, but he hasn't obliged despite their repeated requests.

In a video emerged on social media, Kohli laughed and said:

"IPL mein nahin karunga. 2-3 puche bowling do. Arey maine kaha maaf kar do, maine kaha paagal ho gaye ho kya, batting ka confidence bhi khatam ho jaayega."

(In IPL, I'll never bowl. Fans were chanting 'Kohli ko bowling do' a few times, I joined my hands and said sorry. The confidence which I've in batting, that'll be over too.)

RCB face CSK in a virtual quarter-final in final push for IPL 2024 playoffs:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Bengaluru had won only 1 out of their first 7 games, but have stormed back into contention with 5 consecutive victories. The Super Kings, who beat RCB in the IPL 2024 opener, beat the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter.

However, there is rain forecast for Saturday, rendering it trickier for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Batting Ka Confidence Bhi Khatam Ho Jaega': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Response To Fans Requesting Him...

'Batting Ka Confidence Bhi Khatam Ho Jaega': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Response To Fans Requesting Him...

Video: Wankhede Crowd Gives Standing Ovation To Rohit Sharma After His Explosive Knock In IPL 2024...

Video: Wankhede Crowd Gives Standing Ovation To Rohit Sharma After His Explosive Knock In IPL 2024...

Hardik Pandya Fined And Handed One-Match Suspension After 3rd Slow Over-Rate Offence, To Miss...

Hardik Pandya Fined And Handed One-Match Suspension After 3rd Slow Over-Rate Offence, To Miss...

Kenyan Long-Distance Runner Rodgers Kwemoi Banned For 6 Years For Blood Doping

Kenyan Long-Distance Runner Rodgers Kwemoi Banned For 6 Years For Blood Doping

Video: MI Co-Owner Nita Ambani And Rohit Sharma Spotted Having Conversation After Their IPL 2024...

Video: MI Co-Owner Nita Ambani And Rohit Sharma Spotted Having Conversation After Their IPL 2024...