Video: Abusive MI Fan Hits Young LSG Supporter Leading To Heated Clash At Wankhede Stadium

A heated argument broke out between a Mumbai Indians' and Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) fan during the IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a security official had to intervene to stop the fight between the two parties in the stands at the venue.

With one of the balls going for a maximum, it fired up the Mumbai Indians' fan, who seemingly hurled abuses on the LSG fan. Soon, he ran up to beat another spectator as the fight escalated between the two parties. The fight didn't seem to have escalated any further and everyone settled down.

Kalesh b/w a Mumbai Indians Fan and LSG Fan during yesterday IPL Match

Mumbai Indians go down fighting in their final group game of IPL 2024:

As far as the match proceedings go, Mumbai Indians failed to win their last group match as the Lucknow Super Giants took the honours. After Hardik Pandya sent the visiting side into bat, Nicholas Pooran headlined their innings with an explosive 29-ball 75. KL Rahul also contributed to another half-century as the Super Giants set 215 to win for the home side.

In reply, Rohit Sharma led the way with a 29-ball half-century and departed for 68 off 38 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and 3 sixes. However, the wheels fell off for the five-time champions following Rohit's departure. Naman Dhir dished out some massive hits to stay unbeaten on 62 off 28 deliveries, but Mumbai fell 18 runs short of the target.

In the process, they will now finish 10th in the points table.