‘This Is Bad Touch’: Netizens Divided Over Great Khali’s ‘Inappropriate’ Bonding With World’s Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge

Veteran Indian wrestler The Great Khali came under the scanner from the netizens for seemingly treating the world's shortest woman Jyoti Amge in an inappropriate manner. With the wrestler making her sit on his lap, social media users have been divided, with one claiming that she enjoys some dignity on her part. A few others believe it was down to Jyoti's consent and there was nothing inappropriate.
Jyoti Amge, aged 30, is etched in Guiness World records for being the shortest woman on the planet, measured at 62.8 centimetres (2 ft 3⁄4 inches). Amge's condition has been due to a condition primordial dwarfism. Despite that, she has made a name for himself in the acting industry, given Amge was a guest participant in Bigg Boss 6 and played the role of Ma Petite in the 4th season of the American Horror Story: Freak Show
Netizens divided over Great Khali's bonding with Jyoti Amge:
A user named Divya Gandotra Tandon wrote:
"I find it very inappropriate that Jyoti Amge, who isn't a child but a 30-year-old woman, was treated in such a manner. Despite her short stature, she has the same dignity as any other woman. Dalip Singh Rana (Great Khali) lifted her in his hands inappropriately and then made her sit on his lap, which was even worse. Just to remind you @greatkhali sir, she is neither a child nor a doll."