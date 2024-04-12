Viral Video: Netizens Believe That THIS Huge Chappal Is Just For 'The Great Khali' And Nobody Else, Here's Why

A video of a life-sized footwear is going viral on Instagram. It opens with a shopkeeper putting the huge product on display for his viewers and potential customers. Describing the footwear in his reel, he was heard saying, "We have got a Charsadda Chappal. It is in stock. We have brought this special chappal in our store. Those interested can buy it from us." He was constantly seen trying his best to hold the huge piece in his hands.

Being uploaded online earlier this April, the reel has attraction 19 million views on Instagram along with more than two lakh likes. The comments section ran down to thousands of people reacting to the life-sized footwear design which was said to be a handmade product.

Noting that the chappal was too big for a common man, netizens exaggerated their comment saying it may only fit the gigantic bodybuilder and former wrestler 'The Great Khali.' People were seen tagging him on the video post. "69 missed call from great khali (sic)," said a user commenting in this regard.

Meanwhile, some even suggested that this would fit into Uorfi Javed's quirky fashion collection.

Other comments that surfaced on his video were hilarious on the next level. "Sach bata isme so bhi sakte hai na (Tell the truth. We can even sleep on this, right?)" wrote an internet user. Many were clueless about what one would do with such a giant-sized chappal as it would certainly not serve its primary purpose. They laughed out loud and shared laughter emojis replying to the reel.