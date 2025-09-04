‘2 Numberi’: Pakistan’s Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Trolled For Claiming To Have Installed Portable Washrooms In Flood-Affected Areas; Netizens Expose ‘Scam’

Pakistan’s Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Trolled For Claiming To Have Installed Portable Washrooms In Flood-Affected Areas | X/Maryama Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Floods triggered by incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Punjab province. Amid the natural calamity, Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is getting trolled on social media for sharing an image of portable washrooms installed by her government in flood-affected areas. Mariyam is drawing flak for sharing an old picture of a portable washroom.

"Innovated portable washrooms constructed and placed at relief camps in Chiniot," the Punjab CM wrote while sharing the picture. Soon after Maryam posted the picture, netizens quickly pointed out that the image shared by the CM was from 2023.

Innovated portable washrooms constructed and placed at relief camps in Chiniot. pic.twitter.com/WBseM5eo6A — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 3, 2025

Social media users posted a picture of the same portable washroom that was shared on Olx two years back. The price of the toilet mentioned in the Olx post was PKR 1.75 lakh.

Netizens Reaction:

"Maryam Nawaz posted a picture from OLX taken in 2023, claiming she installed that portable washroom in Chiniot in 2025 floods. This is just one example of her flood relief hogwash," an X user wrote.

Maryam nawaz posted a picture from OLX taken in 2023, claiming she installed that portable washroom in Chiniot in 2025 floods. This is just one example of her flood relief hogwash. pic.twitter.com/OFVHjICsr6 — bonky.chonky (@bonkichonky) September 3, 2025

Another X user called it a "scam".

This is getting out of hand.



She is mocking with the people who she rules.



Unforgivable. — Lalelulelo (@Lalelulelo999) September 3, 2025

“This is getting out of hand. She is mocking with the people who she rules. Unforgivable,” an X user commented.

"Maryam should seriously consider sacking her PR & media team," a journalist named Ihtisham Ul Haq wrote.

Maryam should seriously consider sacking her PR & media team. https://t.co/6zzdkELbIt — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 3, 2025

A social media user called Maryam '2 numberi' (fraud).

Bandar jab zyaida chalak bany to yahi hota har jaga 2 numberi — Ali (@Alizain113m) September 4, 2025

Flood Situation In Pakistan:

Pakistan's Punjab province have been witnessing torrential rainfall since mid-August, resulting in rivers and their tributaries flowing through the area crossing the danger mark. As per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) data, between June 26, when the monsoon rains began till August 31, over 200 people lost their lives. Over two million people reportedly evacuated to safe locations as over 2,000 villages have been inundated in Pakistan’s Punjab province due to floods during this year’s monsoon season.