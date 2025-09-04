At Least 15 Dead, 23 Injured After Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Derails; Mayor Declares 3-Day Mourning Period - VISUALS | X/@TheIndeWire

Lisbon: At least 15 people have died and 23 others were injured after a historic electric streetcar derailed in central Lisbon on Wednesday evening (September 3), city officials confirmed to ABC News.

Among the injured is a 3-year-old child, while five people remain in serious condition. The incident occurred around 6:15 pm GMT and led to a large-scale emergency response lasting nearly two hours.

Preliminary reports suggested that a broken safety cable may have caused the derailment of the funicular, famously known as the Elevador da Glória, which transports passengers up a steep hill in the Portuguese capital.

Investigation Underway Into Apparent Cable Failure

Lisbon’s public transport operator, Carris, said all required maintenance protocols had been followed, including daily safety inspections. In a statement, the company said it had immediately launched an internal investigation and was working with local authorities to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The city’s communications department said that the failure of a safety cable appeared to be the primary cause, based on initial findings. The derailed cabin can hold up to 40 passengers and was reportedly near full capacity at the time of the accident.

Portugal’s Public Ministry confirmed the duration of the rescue operation and said an investigation is ongoing.

City and Nation in Mourning

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas announced a three-day period of mourning, calling the tragedy “a moment of deep sorrow” for the city. "I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning," the mayor said in an official statement.

Portugal’s Prime Minister’s Office also declared a national day of mourning for Thursday and expressed its “deep dismay” at the incident.

All other funicular lines in the city, including Lavra, Graça and Bica, have been suspended as a precaution.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also reacted, saying, “It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous 'Elevador da Glória'. My condolences to the families of the victims.”