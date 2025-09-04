 'You Can't Use Such A Term': Putin Slams Trump's Tariff Policies In Veiled Warning, Condemns 'Punitive Language' Against India & China - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'You Can't Use Such A Term': Putin Slams Trump's Tariff Policies In Veiled Warning, Condemns 'Punitive Language' Against India & China - VIDEO

'You Can't Use Such A Term': Putin Slams Trump's Tariff Policies In Veiled Warning, Condemns 'Punitive Language' Against India & China - VIDEO

Putin also reiterated his stance against a unipolar world order, calling for a system in which no single country dominates. He emphasised that in forums like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, no member seeks to assert supremacy.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
'You Can't Use Such A Term': Putin Slams Trump's Tariff Policies In Veiled Warning, Condemns 'Punitive Language' Against India & China - VIDEO | File Photo

Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a veiled rebuke aimed at the United States, criticised the use of punitive language in international relations during a press briefing in China on Wednesday, September 3.

Without naming the US directly, Putin warned against adopting a condescending tone while dealing with major economies such as India and China, stressing that all nations must be treated as equal partners in the global order.

Speaking during his four-day visit to China, the Russian President referred to India and China as “powerful economies” with their own political systems and histories. His comments come amid mounting global concern over US-led trade restrictions, including sweeping tariffs against both countries.

'Cannot Use Such a Term With Partners’

FPJ Shorts
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Process Begins Today; Check Key Dates, Process, And Next Steps
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Process Begins Today; Check Key Dates, Process, And Next Steps
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Direct Link Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Direct Link Here
'You Are My Final Hope': The Bengal Files Producer Pallavi Joshi Writes An Open Letter To President Of India As Theatres In West Bengal Refuse To Screen Her Film
'You Are My Final Hope': The Bengal Files Producer Pallavi Joshi Writes An Open Letter To President Of India As Theatres In West Bengal Refuse To Screen Her Film

Putin questioned the rhetoric of punishment in diplomacy, cautioning that such language undermines mutual respect. "When somebody tells you that they are going to punish you, you have to think, how can the leadership of those countries... those big countries, which have had difficult periods in their history too... show weakness?” Putin remarked, according to a translation of his address.

He further added, “They have to realise that they cannot use such a term while speaking with their partners.” Though he refrained from naming specific nations, the comments were widely interpreted as a response to Western sanctions on Russia and recent tariff hikes imposed on Indian goods.

Former US President Donald Trump had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, with an additional levy reportedly linked to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Putin Calls for Multipolar World Without 'Hegemons'

Putin also reiterated his stance against a unipolar world order, calling for a system in which no single country dominates. He emphasised that in forums like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, no member seeks to assert supremacy.

“From the international law point of view, everyone must have equal rights. It doesn’t mean that anyone should dominate over politics or global security... everyone must be equal," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘2 Numberi’: Pakistan’s Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Trolled For Claiming To Have Installed Portable...

‘2 Numberi’: Pakistan’s Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Trolled For Claiming To Have Installed Portable...

'You Can't Use Such A Term': Putin Slams Trump's Tariff Policies In Veiled Warning, Condemns...

'You Can't Use Such A Term': Putin Slams Trump's Tariff Policies In Veiled Warning, Condemns...

At Least 15 Dead, 23 Injured After Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Derails; Mayor Declares 3-Day...

At Least 15 Dead, 23 Injured After Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Derails; Mayor Declares 3-Day...

'Pushing PM Modi Closer To Russia & China': Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton Slams...

'Pushing PM Modi Closer To Russia & China': Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton Slams...

'Ukraine Conflict Can End If Common Sense Prevails': Russian President Vladimir Putin In Beijing -...

'Ukraine Conflict Can End If Common Sense Prevails': Russian President Vladimir Putin In Beijing -...