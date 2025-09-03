Kerala-Based Content Creator Shares Harrowing Bus Harassment Experience – VIDEO

Kerala-Based Content Creator Shares Bus Harassment Experience | Instagram/@angel__baby0

Kochi: A Kerala-based content creator has shared a video of harassment that occurred during a bus journey. The video, posted on Instagram by user "angel__baby0", shows a man continuously staring at her inappropriately.

In the clip, the woman, dressed in a traditional Kerala saree, is seen sitting in an overcrowded bus, with a middle-aged man beside her. He is repeatedly caught staring at her inappropriately, as the content creator records using her phone’s selfie camera.

Despite being aware that she is watching him, the man pretends as though nothing has happened, briefly looks away and then shamelessly continues his behaviour.

"If you look at me the wrong way, your eyes will pop out. That’s what I said like a tigress, I got off the bus. Onam with pride. The reason I’m posting this reel is because some people say that dressing is the problem! In this video, I’m fully covered, dressed modestly, like a traditional girl. So now tell me, is it still about the way I dress? It’s about how you choose to look," the caption of her post read.

In the comments section, she stated that the man later touched her inappropriately, prompting her to immediately hit him back. Following her reaction, the man quickly got off the bus and fled the scene.

She further added, “I’m saying this with full confidence, there was absolutely nothing wrong with my outfit. This is a mental illness, a perversion!”

Netizens React

The video triggred reactions from her followers. One of the users said,"Hit right in the middle of the drama and finish them off."

Another users wrote,"Avg day as a woman…even if u r fully clothed"

"Oh god… this is so uncomfortable… Why are you wearing a saree blouse? Wear a straitjacket instead. Oh sorry, you are a woman men will still molest you, another user wrote.

The video has gone viral on social media. The video got 333,394 likes in just one day.