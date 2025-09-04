WATCH: Group Of Youths Makes Dance Reel Outside Sambhal Police Station In UP; Apologises After Swift Action | X @hindipatrakar

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: A viral video from UP's Sambhal has left the Internet stunned as a group of young boys were seen dancing on a song, 'Ek Khatola Jail Ke Bheetar, Ek Khatola Jail Ke Bahar,' right in front of a police station on loud music, and also made a video of it. The incident prompted immediate police action, and the youths were taken into custody. Police issued a video of them apologizing for creating chaos outside the station.

The incident occurred outside Hayatnagar police station in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. A group of youths started playing dance songs loudly on the open street and also started dancing on it, creating a ruckus. The irony was that the youths played a song which was reciting lines, 'Ek Khatola Jail Ke Bheetar, Ek Khatola Jail Ke Bahar,' which means, one cot inside the jail, one cot outside the jail.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video quickly went viral on the Internet while the youths were being criticised for their act out in the open, that too in front of a police station, while police were also being pointed out for not showing up at the scene right away. However, when the video went viral, police action was prompted.

Police Action:

UP Police in Sambhal took swift action on the matter. Youths were taken into custody by the police and were made to apologize on camera, and were also asked to explain their wrongdoings. Police made them stand at the same place where they danced their hearts out while holding their ears and made them apologized for making such video outside the police station.

Recent Similar Instance:

