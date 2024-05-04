IPL 2024 Playoffs Scenarios Explained: What Each Team Needs To Do To Qualify For Knockouts Stage

By: Aakash Singh | May 04, 2024
Mumbai Indians have lost 8 losses in 11 matches. While they are mathematically alive, realistically they are out of playoffs race and a massive number of scenarios need to go their way for them to qualify for the next stage.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with 3 wins in 10 matches. Bengaluru are pretty much in the same boat as Mumbai and another defeat would officially knock them out of the competition.
Punjab Kings have 4 wins from 10 matches thus far. Punjab Kings must win their remaining matches, a scenario which will get them to 16 points. However, their low net run-rate of -0.062 means they will be reliant on other results to go their way.
Gujarat Titans also have their task cut out to qualify for the playoffs, having won 4 in 10 matches. Even if the Titans win their remaining fixture to get to 16 points, they will struggle to qualify for the playoffs due to a poor net run-rate of -1.113.
SunRisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, have won 6 matches out of 10. With 12 points, the Orange Army must win at least 3 games to cement a playoff spot. Anything less can force them to rely on other teams.
Delhi Capitals have 5 wins out of 11 matches. Firstly, Delhi must win all their remaining matches. However, their net run-rate of -0.042 means they might struggle to reach the playoffs even after getting to 16 points.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have 5 wins and 5 losses each in 10 games. Out of the remaining 4 matches, the Super Kings must win at least three, while emerging victorious in all 4 would guarantee them a playoff spot.
Kolkata Knight Riders are well placed at No.2 in the points table with 7 wins in 10 matches. 2 wins will ensure Kolkata a playoff spot, while even one victory can lift them to the next stage.
Lucknow Super Giants are currently occupying the 3rd spot in the points table with 6 wins in 10 matches. With 12 points currently, 3 wins out of 4 would assure them of a spot, but anything less will force LSG to depend on other results.
Rajasthan Royals are in the best position among all 10 teams to reach the playoffs. With 8 wins in 10 matches, they only need 1 more win to qualify for the playoffs.
