'IPL Is The Best Time To Spread Fake News': Aakash Chopra Denies Slamming Rohit Sharma's T20 WC Selection

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on Saturday clarified on his X account that he did not make the controversial remarks against Rohit Sharma which has gone viral on social media.

Several media outlets and users on X are claiming that Chopra criticised Rohit's selection in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

The former Mumbai Indians captain hasn't had the best campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far this season, scoring just 326 runs from 11 T20s.

Rohit's form a big concern for MI

Rohit scored just 11 in MI's last game at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3 which they lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs after failing to chase down a below-par score of 170 in 20 overs.

Social media was abuzz with Chopra's alleged statement in which he said that "Rohit shouldn't have been selected for the T20 World Cup. He's now failing even in the powerplays."

Clearing the air

But Chopra has denied saying any such thing on air and took to X to expose the fake news that is being spread on social media.

"IPL is the best time to spread hate, fake news…and all sorts of rubbish. Fan-armies are there to lap it up always. I often wonder if views/engagement is more important than the morals," Chopra tweeted.

MI are all but out of the race for the playoffs this season after the latest defeat against KKR. Lack of runs from Rohit's bat coupled with the form of the middle order and poor captaincy from Hardik Pandya has led to MI's downfall this season.

The five-time champions are languishing in ninth place on the 10-team table with just 3 wins from 11 T20s. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in Mumbai on May 6.