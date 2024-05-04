Who is Garry Kasparov? Russian Chess Legend Whose Tweets On Rahul Gandhi and Indian Elections Have Gone Viral

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov made the headlines in India recently for his remarks about Rahul Gandhi and the Indian elections, which went viral on social media.

Kasparov, who stopped playing competitive chess in 2005, replied to a post by a user on X last Friday.

The Congress party recently shared a video of Gandhi playing chess on his phone while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. In the video, Gandhi mentioned Kasparov as his favorite chess player and compared the game to politics.

Gandhi claimed to be the best chess player among politicians in the video.

A user on X commented on Gandhi's post, jokingly expressing relief that Kasparov and another chess player, Vishwanathan Anand, retired early and didn't have to compete against Gandhi.

“Feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn’t have to face the greatest chess genius of our times,” said the X user.

In an unusual move, Kasparov responded to the post.

"The tradition dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before aiming for the top," wrote the 61-year-old, who is known for criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and currently resides in Croatia after leaving his home country.

Who is Garry Kasparov?

Garry Kasparov is a titan in the world of chess, renowned for his strategic brilliance and unparalleled dominance in the game. Born on April 13, 1963, in Baku, Azerbaijan, he showed prodigious talent from a young age. Kasparov became the youngest ever undisputed World Chess Champion in 1985 at the age of 22, a title he held until 1993.

His battles with Anatoly Karpov are legendary, marking one of the most intense rivalries in chess history. Kasparov's aggressive playing style and innovative strategies revolutionized the game, earning him widespread admiration and respect.

Advocating for changes in Russia

Beyond his achievements on the chessboard, Kasparov is a vocal advocate for democracy, human rights, and political reform in Russia. He has been an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin's regime, facing arrest and harassment for his activism.

In 2005, Kasparov retired from professional chess to focus on politics and writing. He continues to be an influential figure, writing books, delivering lectures, and participating in debates on topics ranging from artificial intelligence to geopolitics. His legacy as one of the greatest chess players of all time is secure, and his impact extends far beyond the sixty-four squares of the chessboard.