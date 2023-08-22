'It's A Special Kind Of Support': Chess Legend Garry Kasparov Hails Praggnanandhaa's Mother

PhotoChess

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's incredible run in the Chess World Cup has reminded the legendary Garry Kasparov of his time as the king of 64 squares.

Impressed with the teen sensation's win over world No.3 Fabiano Caruana here on Monday, the former world champion Kasparov took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the 18-year-old's feats and his mother's efforts.

"Congrats to @rpragchess and to his mother. As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it's a special kind of support!

"The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions," Kasparov tweeted.

Praggnanandhaa's dream run in Chess World Cup

Continuing his dream run, Praggnanandhaa on Monday stunned Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with world number one and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the FIDE's premier event.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Caruana after four rapid tiebreak games and thereafter stormed into the final of the showpiece.

After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand -- also a five-time world champion --in 2002 to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

