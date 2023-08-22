Who Is Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa? The 18-Year-Old, Who Became The Youngest Chess Player To Reach World Cup Final

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has enjoyed a meteoric rise and will compete in the Chess World Cup final on August 24th against Magnus Carlsen.
The 18-year-old was born in Chennai on August 10th 2005. In an interview with CNN Sport, the youngster revealed that he developed interest in Chess aged 2.
Praggnanandhaa won the Youth Chess Championship Under-8 title in 2013 that got him the FIDE Master title.
The year 2016 saw the prodigy became the youngest international master in history (10 years, 10 months, and 19 days). Praggnanandhaa is also the fifth youngest to accomplish the title of a grandmaster behind Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Jvokhir Sindarov.
Praggnanandhaa after receiving the Arjuna Award in November 2022 and also received 15 lakh worth cash prize.
Praggnanandhaa's mother Nagalakshmi Praggnanandhaa is a stay-at-home mother, while his father is a manager at TNSC Bank.
Praggnanandhaa defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen 5 staggering times.
Praggnanandhaa studies at Velammal main campus in Chennai.
Since Praggnanandhaa has had the number over Carlsen, he could be overwhelming favourites in the final.
