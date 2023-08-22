Asia Cup 2023: Notable Absentees From Team India's 17-Mmeber Squad

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Experienced leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was dropped from the squad after a mediocre showing in the T20I series in the West Indies. As a result, only one wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav was selected.
While Sanju Samson will travel with the squad as a reserve player, the demotion has been sharp as he blew hot and cold in the West Indies.
Ravichandran Ashwin was reportedly in the mix to play in the 2023 Asia Cup. However, the selectors have chosen no right-arm off-spinner in the squad.
While Ravi Bishnoi was slightly an outlier, he deserved a look in after impressing in his limited chances in T20Is.
While Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to play an ODI, he showed enough promise to be included in the squad for the Asia Cup. He could've been one of the reserve specialist openers in the squad.
Mukesh Kumar delivered promising performances in the ODI series against the West Indies. However, Jasprit Bumrah's return meant he had to make way for the spearhead.
All-rounder Washington Sundar could've been selected as he bats and bowls incredibly well. With India choosing left-arm spinners, a right-arm spinner in Sundar could have been a variety.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma held a press conference on Monday to announce the Asia Cup squad.
India will get a massive boost from the returns of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the 17-man squad. The duo had been nursing injuries for the last few months.
