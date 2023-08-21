Asia Cup 2023: Here Are The 17 Stars Who Will Fight For Team India's 7th Title

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian batting attack in the Asia Cup 2023

The talented Shubhman Gill will open the batting with Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan is another opening option but will mainly be tasked with wicketkeeping duties

Suryakumar Yadav has retained his place in the ODI squad despite past failures in 50-overs cricket

KL Rahul is carrying a niggle but Shreyas Iyer is fully fit. Both are in India's 17-member squad

Tilak Varma has been given a massive chance to showcase his talent in the Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain and will lead the all-rounders' pack in the squad

Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin-attack as the most experienced tweaker in the lot

Kuldeep Yadav has been picked over Yuzvendra Chahal on current form

Axar Patel has been preferred in the squad over the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin

Shardul Thakur is among three all-rounders in the Indian squad

Jasprit Bumrah's return will be the biggest boost for Team India in the Asia Cup 2023

Mohammed Shami will share the new ball with Bumrah during the Asia Cup 2023

Mohammed Siraj will complete India's pace-bowling trio in the Asia Cup 2023

Prasidh Krishna is also one of the four players making his comeback in Team India after an injury layoff

