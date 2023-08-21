Asia Cup 2023: Here Are The 17 Stars Who Will Fight For Team India's 7th Title

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian batting attack in the Asia Cup 2023
BCCI
The talented Shubhman Gill will open the batting with Rohit Sharma
BCCI
Ishan Kishan is another opening option but will mainly be tasked with wicketkeeping duties
BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav has retained his place in the ODI squad despite past failures in 50-overs cricket
BCCI
KL Rahul is carrying a niggle but Shreyas Iyer is fully fit. Both are in India's 17-member squad
BCCI
Tilak Varma has been given a massive chance to showcase his talent in the Asia Cup
BCCI
Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain and will lead the all-rounders' pack in the squad
BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin-attack as the most experienced tweaker in the lot
BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav has been picked over Yuzvendra Chahal on current form
BCCI
Axar Patel has been preferred in the squad over the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin
BCCI
Shardul Thakur is among three all-rounders in the Indian squad
BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah's return will be the biggest boost for Team India in the Asia Cup 2023
BCCI
Mohammed Shami will share the new ball with Bumrah during the Asia Cup 2023
BCCI
Mohammed Siraj will complete India's pace-bowling trio in the Asia Cup 2023
BCCI
Prasidh Krishna is also one of the four players making his comeback in Team India after an injury layoff
BCCI