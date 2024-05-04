IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's T-Shirt Selling For ₹250 Outside Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya's Jersey Going For Just ₹50 Amid MI's Slump

Amidst the unfolding drama of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the Mumbai Indians, once hailed as five-time champions, now find themselves grappling with a disheartening reality.

With eight losses out of the eleven matches played so far, the team's performance has left fans crestfallen. Yet their devotion remains unyielding, evident in their continued presence at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya, who was bought for Rs 15 crore by the franchise has hit rock bottom according to the hawkers.

The recent upheaval in leadership has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the team, with the new skipper facing the brunt of fans' discontent as he takes to the field.

The jersey war between Rohit & Pandya fans

This transition has not only sparked debates among enthusiasts but has also reverberated through the streets, where hawkers peddle Mumbai Indians' merchandise with a lingering focus on the former skipper, Rohit Sharma, and the dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.

This journalist, bearing witness to the unfolding scene, recounts a poignant exchange between a fervent fan and a street vendor.

'Rohit Sharma Ka Rs 250'

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the bustling streets, the hawker's call of "Rohit Sharma Ka Rs 250" echoes, juxtaposed with the bargain offer of Hardik Pandya's merchandise at a mere Rs 50.

Despite attempts at negotiation, the fan's allegiance remains resolute, ultimately acquiring Rohit Sharma's shirt, albeit at a reduced price, showcasing a steadfast commitment to the team's legacy.

Pandya jerseys for free

With each defeat, the collective frustration simmers to the surface. The journalist's narrative takes a poignant turn as the hawker boldly declares that should the Mumbai Indians falter in their upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will distribute Hardik Pandya's shirts gratis, a symbolic gesture underscoring the widespread disappointment stemming from the recent changes within the team's leadership.

Through this narrative lens, the plight of the Mumbai Indians transcends mere sporting spectacle, delving into the intricate tapestry of human emotion, where loyalty and resilience intertwine amidst the backdrop of uncertainty and disappointment.