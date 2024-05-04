T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket Prices For India vs Pakistan Hit The Roof, Selling For ₹2.08 Lakh Claims Report

India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

With excitement building up for the T20 World Cup 2024, ticket prices have almost doubled for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in New York on June 9th, reaching an exorbitant rate. As per media reports, the prices have hit the roof and are being sold at a staggering ₹2.08 lakhs.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is arguably the most exciting of the lot, mainly due to the geo-political tension between the two nations. The two nations haven't played in a bilateral series since 2012-13 and India having the wood over the arch-rivals in ICC events will fire Pakistan up even more.

Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/hAcbuYGa1H — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2022

As per a report by Daily Jang, the prices as per dollars were 1300 previously and have now risen to 2500. The surge in amounts is likely due to the presence of Indian and Pakistani diaspora in the United States of America (USA) as they seek to secure seats for the spicy encounter.

Pakistan yet to announce their T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

While India have named their 15-man squad along with 4 reserves, Pakistan are yet to announce theirs. With the Men in Green set to play T20I series against Ireland and England before the showpiece event, they will announce the squad following the first T20I against the latter.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan