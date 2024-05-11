MCA Corporate Trophy Cricket Tournament: AG (L&R) Sports Club Beat Viva Super Market Sports Club Emerge ‘B’ Division Champions

AG (L&R) Sports Club emerged champions defeating Viva Super Market Sports Club by a close 10 runs in the ‘B’ Division final of the MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the MCA ground, BKC on Friday night.

Sent in to bat, AG Sports Club boosted by the efforts of middle-order bat Siddhesh Neral who batted with determination to smash an unbeaten 65 runs, managed to put on board a decent total of 131 all out from their quota of 20 overs. Neral during his 49-ball innings cracked six boundaries and four solid sixes. Vedant Gadia contributed 24 useful runs to lift the total. Medium Pacer Rahul Chaudhary was Viva’s most successful bowler taking four wickets for 20 runs.

In reply, Viva Super Market SC batted well and put up a good fight in the chase, but they were contained by the rival bowling attack and fell short being bowled out for 121 all out in 19.4 overs. Makrand Patil 43 runs was the lone batsman who managed to stay long in the middle. Rahul Chaudhary chipped in with an unbeaten 16 runs and Mayur Mangela also managed to score 16 runs, but their efforts went in vain.

AG Sports Club’s left-arm pacer Varun Rao took three wickets for 13 runs, Leg spinner Bhavesh Patel claimed two for 20, left-arm spinner Prankesh Rai and medium pacer Imtiaz Ahmed played supporting roles and finished with figures of two for 23 runs and two for 25 runs respectively to seal their win.

Brief scores – ‘B’ Division (Final): AG (L&R) Sports Club 131 all out, 21 overs (Siddhesh Neral 65* (49-balls, 6x4,4x6), Vedant Gadia 24; Rahul Chaudhary 4/20) beat Viva Super Market SC 121 all out, 19.4 overs (Makrand Patil 43, Mayur Mangela 16, Rahul Chaudhary 16*; Varun Rao 3/13, Bhavesh Patel 2/20, Prankesh Rai 2/23, Imtiaz Ahmed 2/25). Result: AG (L&R) SC won by 10 runs.