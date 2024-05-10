MCA Retain Omkar Salvi As Head Coach, Sanjay Patil Appointed As New Chairman Of Selectors

Omkar Salvi | Credits: Twitter

Omkar Salvi has been retained as the head coach of the triumphant Ranji Trophy-winning Mumbai team, showcasing his continued commitment and expertise in steering the squad to success.

Alongside this announcement, Sanjay Patil steps into the role of chairman of selectors, succeeding Raju Kulkarni. Kulkarni, in turn, assumes leadership of the Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), marking a strategic shift in responsibilities within the cricketing hierarchy.

In the unveiling of plans for the forthcoming 2024-25 season, the MCA highlights Patil's illustrious career as a former Mumbai cricketer, with 33 first-class matches under his belt from 1989-90 to 1993-94.

Patil's appointment as head of the senior men's and U-23 selection committee ushers in a new era, supported by esteemed members Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackrey, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligati.

Rajesh Pawar, a seasoned player with experiences across Mumbai, Baroda, and the Indian Premier League with Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians, steps into the role of head coach for Mumbai's men's U-23 team, adding depth and insight to the developmental side.

Further bolstering the coaching lineup, Dinesh Lad assumes the mantle of head coach for the men's U-19 team, bringing his wealth of knowledge and mentorship to the budding talents.

Deepak Jadhav is appointed chairman of selectors for the same category, supported by Mandar Phadke, Umesh Gotkhindkar, Bhavin Thakkar, and Piyush Soneji, ensuring a comprehensive selection process.

Appointments of coaches for MCA Women's team

On the women's front, Sunetra Paranjape takes the helm as head coach for Mumbai's senior women's side, poised to guide the team with her strategic acumen and leadership. Ajay Kadam mirrors this role for the women's U-23 team, nurturing emerging talents and fostering a culture of excellence.

The appointment of Laya Francis as chairperson for both the women's senior and U-23 teams underscores a commitment to cohesive leadership and synchronized development pathways.

Supported by Seema Pujare, Shraddha Chavan, Sheetal Sakru, and Kalpana Cardoso, Francis leads a formidable team dedicated to the advancement of women's cricket.

Sarvesh Damle assumes responsibility as head coach for the women's U-19 team, backed by Sunita Singh, the chairperson of selectors.

Together with Aparna Chavan, Sangeeta Kamat, Veena Paralkar, and Kalpana Murkar, they form a robust selection committee tasked with identifying and nurturing the future stars of women's cricket in Mumbai.