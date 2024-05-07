 MCA Women’s Knockout Cricket: Bombay Union Sports Club Beat Parkophene Cricketers To Register Easy Victory
MCA Women’s Knockout Cricket: Bombay Union Sports Club Beat Parkophene Cricketers To Register Easy Victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

Bombay Union Sports Club outplayed Parkophene Cricketers by recording a comfortable 7-wicket victory in a Group-B match of the MCA Women’s knockout cricket tournament, organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana ground on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Parkophene Cricketers could only manage to post a low total of 92 all out in 23.5 overs on the scoreboard. Bombay Union’s medium pacers Jay Gavankar took three wickets for 15 runs and left-handed Pornima Kothari claimed two wickets for 21 runs and left-arm spinner Mudra Khedekar grabbed two wickets for 16 runs to destroy the Parkophene innings.

Later, chasing a small target for a win, Bombay Union faced little problems from the Parkophene bowling attack and surpassed the winning target reaching 93 for the loss of just three wickets in 18.2 overs. Opening bat Avanti Vangurlekar struck an unbeaten 39 runs to help the team easily cross the finish line.

In another match, Dombivali CC defeated Thane Friends Union by 22 runs. Batting first, Dombivali CC piled up a challenging total of 199 for 8 wickets in 33 overs. The Dombivali batters contributed useful runs with Lavanya Shetty 31 runs, Preeti Chaudhary 30 runs, Ishwari Khetri 25 runs and Isha Mokashi 20 runs all helping to prop the total. Thane bowlers Mugdha Pisat 3 for 17 and Ananya Pathari 2 for 20 got the wickets.

Later, Dombivali bowlers restricted Thane Friends Union to 169 for 9 wickets in 32 overs. The leading scorers for the Thane team was Ananya Pathri 35 runs and Kashvi Hosalkar 29 runs. Dombivali bowling attack of left-arm pacer Divya Jain 3 for 19, medium pacer Sayli Bhalerao 3 for 24 and off-spinner Dhruva Kapadhe 2 for 26 picked up the wickets.

Brief scores: Parkophene Cricketers 92 all out, 23.5 overs (Jay Gavankar 3/15, Mudra Khedekar 2/16, Pornima Kothari 2/21) lost to Bombay Union SC 93 for 3, 18.2 overs (Avanti Vangurlekar 39*). Result: Bombay Union SC won by seven wickets.

Dombivali CC 191 for 8, 33 overs (Lavanya Shetty 31, Preeti Chaudhary 30, Ishwari Khetri 25, Isha Mokashi 20; Mugdha Pisat 3/17, Ananya Pathari 2/20) beat Thane Friends Union 169 for 9, 32 overs (Ananya Pathri 35, Kashvi Hosalkar 29; Divya Jain 3/19, Sayli Bhalerao 3/24, Dhruva Kapadhe 2/26). Result: Dombivali CC won by 22 runs.

