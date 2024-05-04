 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: MIG CC Beat Fort Vijay CC To Storm Into MCA Under-19 Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: MIG CC Beat Fort Vijay CC To Storm Into MCA Under-19 Final

3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: MIG CC Beat Fort Vijay CC To Storm Into MCA Under-19 Final

Electing to bat first, Fort Vijay batted well and amassed a competitive total scoring 204 all out in 35.3 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
article-image

MIG Cricket Club produced a solid combined performance to record a convincing six wicket victory against Fort Vijay CC and storm into the finals of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at MIG Ground, Bandra.

Electing to bat first, Fort Vijay batted well and amassed a competitive total scoring 204 all out in 35.3 overs. Shivam Gupta 57 runs, Siddhant Rai 43 runs and Himanshu Singh 39 runs helped Fort Vijay build a substantial total. Tanish Shetty three for 45 was the only successful bowler.

Later, MIG Cricket Club comfortably surpassed the target reaching 205 for four wickets in 31.5 overs. Hriday Mehta top-scored with a responsible innings of 89 runs and he received excellent support from Aditya Baliwada who contributed 69 runs to steer MIG CC home with plenty to spare.

Read Also
3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket: Gamdevi Cricketers Defeat Victory CC To Storm Into Final
article-image

In the final, MIG CC will meet Gamdevi Cricketers, who had defeated Victory CC by 49 runs in the first semi-final.

Brief scores: Fort Vijay CC 204 all out, 35.3 overs (Shivam Gupta 57, Siddhant Rai 43, Himanshu Singh 39; Tanish Shetty 3/45) lost to MIG Cricket Club 205 for 4, 31.5 overs (Hriday Mehta 89, Aditya Baliwada 69).

Read Also
3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket: Fort Vijay Beat Superstar Sports Club For Five-Run Victory
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In Poonch, Search Operation...

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In Poonch, Search Operation...

Mumbai: Dolphins Spotted Doing Somersaults Off Coast Near Carter Road In Bandra; Heartwarming VIDEO...

Mumbai: Dolphins Spotted Doing Somersaults Off Coast Near Carter Road In Bandra; Heartwarming VIDEO...

Karnataka: JDS MLA HD Revanna Taken Into Custody By SIT In Connection With Kidnapping Case; VIDEO

Karnataka: JDS MLA HD Revanna Taken Into Custody By SIT In Connection With Kidnapping Case; VIDEO

Maharashtra: Indian Army Helicopter With Logistic And Medical Aid Makes Emergency Landing At Sangli...

Maharashtra: Indian Army Helicopter With Logistic And Medical Aid Makes Emergency Landing At Sangli...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Incident: Anuj Thapan’s Mother Seeks CBI Probe In Her Son’s...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Incident: Anuj Thapan’s Mother Seeks CBI Probe In Her Son’s...