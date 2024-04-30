3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket: Gamdevi Cricketers Defeat Victory CC To Storm Into Final

Gamdevi Cricketers played with solid determination and put up a strong fight to record a 49-run victory against Victory Cricket Club and stormed into the finals of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at Sachin Tendulkar ground, Kandivali.

The highlights of Gamdevi’s success was the brilliant efforts of batsman Amit Jaiswal who scored 69 runs to lift the innings and later Jatin Jethwa who claimed five wickets for 14 runs to destroy the Victory CC innings.

Opting to bat first, Gamdevi Cricketers managed to put on board a modest total of 136 all out in 33.3 overs. Amit Jaiswal was the leading batter as he contributed half the number of runs of the team’s total. Victory CC bowler Kartikey Shukla grabbed four wickets for 22 runs.

In reply, the Victory CC batter struggled to score runs against some disciplined bowling by Jethwa and Omkar Bhaide who grabbed three wickets for 16 to bundle out the opposition batsmen for a measly 87 runs all out in 28 overs.

Brief scores: Gamdevi Cricketers 136 all out, 33.3 overs (Amit Jaiswal 69; Kartikey Shukla 4/22) beat Victory Cricket Club 87 all out, 28 overs (Jatin Jethwa 5/14, Omkar Bhaide 3/16). Result: Gamdevi Cricketers won by 49 runs.