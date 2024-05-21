 Tragic Video: Massive Tree Falls On Scooter-Borne Couple While Entering Hospital In Secunderabad; Husband Dies On Spot
Tragic Video: Massive Tree Falls On Scooter-Borne Couple While Entering Hospital In Secunderabad; Husband Dies On Spot

Tragic Video: Massive Tree Falls On Scooter-Borne Couple While Entering Hospital In Secunderabad; Husband Dies On Spot

Updated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a man lost his life on the spot while his wife sustained serious injuries after a huge tree fell over them while they were entering a hospital in Hyderabad’s Secunderabad on Tuesday. 

The purported video of the incident that took place at Bollaram Cantonment Hospital has now surfaced on social media. In the video of the incident, the couple can be seen entering the hospital when suddenly a tree falls on them. Luckily, another person on a scooter stopped his vehicle just in time and escaped death. The video further shows a security guard and other people present near the vicinity running to help the couple. 

Watch the video here:  

The couple has been identified as Ravinder and Sarala Devi. As per local media reports, the woman was immediately moved to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment. The police team that arrived at the scene, moved Ravindar’s body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem. 

Reports further suggest that a case has been filed and police are currently investigating the matter.

