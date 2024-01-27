Video: Students Stage Protest As 2 Intruders Barge Into Women's Hostel At Osmania University In Secunderabad; 1 Handed Over TO Police

Intruders Barge Into Women's Hostel At Osmania University | X

Secunderabad: High voltage drama was witnessed near Osmania University Campus in Secunderabad, as students staged protest against an incident of alleged assault. Intruders allegedly barged into the premises of a ladies hostel in the university and allegedly tried to attack some female students. Other students in the hostel sprung into action and caught hold of the attackers. A video is doing rounds on social media, in which one of the attackers is seen kneeling down with his hands tied. Outraged students are seen kicking and beating the assailant who is pleading for forgiveness.

As per the source - @TeluguScribe- who has posted the video on X, the exact date when the incident took place is still not known however, certainly the intruders seem to have broken into OU ladies hostel in the middle of the night. Two assailants tried to attack the female students in Osmania PG ladies hostel at night.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Female students protest at the Osmania University PG College, Secunderabad, alleging a security breach at the women's hostel last night. Police present to probe the matter. pic.twitter.com/jY4KEoWYod — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

The students later staged protested demanding better security in the hostels and installations CCTVs that are in working condition. The principal reportedly assured that the authorities will work on the demands of the students.

Past incident

This is not the first incident due to which Osmania university protest made headlines. Three weeks ago, students of ladies hostel had staged a similar protest against alleged lack of security for women's hostel. The protest had triggered because that time too, two unidentified assailants had intruded the hostel premises and had spent an entire night in the hostel.