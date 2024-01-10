Students Protest Over Insect-Infested Meals At Osmania University Hostel In Hyderabad | Twitter

After finding insects in their daily meals, residents of a girls' hostel at Osmania University in Hyderabad took to the streets, accusing the authorities of turning a blind eye to the problem for an astounding three months.

According to a media report, the oil had been used multiple times to cook various foods. They had beseeched the director with similar concerns, but their request was denied. They added that insects are present in the meal and that the issue has existed since November 2023.

A video and images posted on X explore how the commotion started when a number of students began to have health issues following meals tainted with insects.

Female #Students of #OsmaniaUniversity staged protest, in front of the #LadiesHostel Complex, Amberpet, allege the food which served in the hostel, contains #insects, citing stomach issues.



Alleged their issues ignored by the authorities, for 3 months.#Hyderabad #HostelFood pic.twitter.com/1mPI3HIyWl — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 9, 2024

The demonstrators demand that the hostel's catering services be improved as soon as possible by the authorities.

Earlier case

Previously, female students at Swami Vivekanand Higher Secondary School in Jharkhand's Chatra district were compelled to refrain from consuming food and water during school hours due to the absence of toilets on the school grounds. Over the last six months, they have had to venture outside the school premises to address this issue. Despite the school's expansive five-acre campus and a stadium, ongoing renovations have resulted in the unavailability of a single functioning toilet.