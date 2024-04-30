MCA Corporate Trophy: Tata Power SC Beat Datamatics Global Services CC In 'D' Division Final

Inspired by middle order batsman Nikhil Patil’s composed century knock of 101 runs steered Tata Power SC to a tight 8-run victory against Datamatics Global Services CC in the ‘D’ Division final of the MCA Corporate Trophy 2023-2024, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane on Monday.

Electing to bat first, Tata Power piled up a competitive total of 177 for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Patil’s rapid 46-ball innings contained seven hits to the boundary ropes and nine well-struck sixes. His teammate Siddhant Rai contributed 22 runs while Datamatics Global’s Vighanesh Solanki 3 for 21 and Rohidas Koyande 2 for 16 were the successful bowlers.

In response, Datamatics Global Services started the chase in positive fashion as the opening batters Shashwat Pathak 69 runs (30-balls, 6x4,6x6) and Upendra Yadav 37 runs provided them with a solid start. The duo were associated in a 100 runs partnership for the first wicket, but thereafter they lost wickets at regular intervals and narrowly fell short of the winning target. Wilkin 2 for 18 and Nilesh Shelke 2 for 20 were mainly responsible for getting the crucial wickets and ensured Tata Power emerged champions.

Brief scores: Tata Power SC 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Nikhil Patil 101 (46-balls, 7x4,9x6), Siddhant Rai 22; Vighanesh Solanki 3/21, Rohidas Koyande 2/16) beat Datamatics Global Services SC 169 all out, 19.5 overs (Shashwat Pathak 69 (30-balls, 6x4,6x6), Upendra Yadav 37; Wilkin 2/18, Nilesh Shelke 20). Result: Tata Power won by eight runs.