MCA Corporate Trophy 2023-2024: Tanmay Mayekar And Yash Ramchandani Sparkle In Mumbai Police Victory

Opening batsmen Tanmay Mayekar and Yash Ramchandani, both batted confidently and smashed unbeaten knocks of 94 and 51 respectively in guiding Greater Mumbai Police SC to a resounding 10-wicket victory against Ajanta Pharma SC in the ‘C’ Division semi-final of the MCA Corporate Trophy 2023-2024, and played at the Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Friday.

In the second semi-final, JSW Steel SC defeated Aruprit Tigers CC by 26 runs to advance to the summit round.

Choosing to bat first, the Ajanta Pharma started aggressively with the top three batters getting runs on the board. But, the remaining batsmen virtually threw away their wickets and their innings closed at 143 for eight wickets in 20 overs.

The leading batters were opener Rohan Gulekar 58 runs, Salil Kini 34 runs, and Samarth Kokate 30 runs, while Kushagra Gupta claimed two wickets for nine runs.

In reply, Greater Mumbai Police opening batting pair of Mayekar and Ramchandani did encounter any problems from the Ajanta Pharma and smoothly scored the required runs reach 145 for no loss in 16.3 overs.

Mayekar's 50-ball innings contained 11 sweetly timed hits to the boundary ropes and four well-struck sixes, while Ramchandani's knock came 49 balls and contained five boundaries and a solitary six.

Brief scores: Ajanta Pharma SC 143 for 8, 20 overs (Rohan Gulekar 58, Salil Kini 34, Samarth Kokate 30; Kushagra Gupta 2/9) lost to Greater Mumbai Police SC 'B' 145 for no loss, 16.3 over (Tanmay Mayekar 94 (50-balls, 11x4,4x6), Yash Ramchandani 51 (49-balls, 5x4,1x6). Result: Greater Mumbai Police won by 10 wickets.

JSW Steel SC 156 for 9, 20 overs (Mohit Tamachekar 41, Ramesh Kami 28, Ishaque Shaikh 23; Sahil Jadhav 3/22, Simaant Dubey 2/15) beat Aruprit Tigers CC 130 all out, 19.5 overs (Sahil Jadhav 43, Abhinav Jagtap 27; Yash Kripal 3/23, Amit Mishra 2/15, Sirajuddin Choudhary 2/33). Result: JSW Steel SC won by 26 runs.