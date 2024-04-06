3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Arjun Lotlikar And Jatin Jethwa Sparkle As Gamdevi Cricketers Win

The impressive efforts of batsman Arjun Lotlikar 93 runs and bowler Jatin Jethwa five wickets for 14 runs helped Gamdevi Cricketers record a thumping 112-run victory against Mangrol Sports Club in in a Group-I match of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Gamdevi Cricketers ground, Dahisar.

Deciding to bat first, Gamdevi Cricketers posted a huge total of 232 for 5 wickets in 35 overs. Besides Lotlikar's solid knock, Amit Jaiswal contributed 67 runs to swell their innings. Later, Jethwa tormented the Mangrol SC batters and dismissed them for a paltry 120 all out in 23.3 overs. Mayank Nijad top-scored with 37 runs.

Brief scores: Fort Youngsters 120 all out, 31.1 overs (Rushant Patil 30) lost to Dashing Sports Club 121 for 3, 19.5 overs (Aarush Thakur 50*, Nikhil Kini 43*). Result: Dashing SC won by 7 wickets.

National Cricket Club 113 all out, 25.3 overs (Parjwal Tendolkar 35; Ravi Yadav 3/7) lost to Parkophene Cricketer 114 for 4, 27 overs (Harmit Rode 44*). Result: Parkophene Cricketers won by 6 wickets.

Hind Sevak CC 115 all out, 28.3 overs (Prithvi Bhalerao 30; Dhairyasheel Deshmukh 3/13, Shimmar Sapra 3/30) lost to Bohra Cricketers 121 for 4, 13.5 overs (Jayesh Pal 42). Result: Bohra Cricketers won by 6 wickets.

Gamdevi Cricketers 232 for 5, 35 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 93, Amit Jaiswal 67) beat Mangrol SC 120 all out, 23.3 overs (Mayank Nijad 37; Jatin Jethwa 5/14). Result: Gamdevi Cricketers won by 112 runs.