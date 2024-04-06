 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Arjun Lotlikar And Jatin Jethwa Sparkle As Gamdevi Cricketers Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Arjun Lotlikar And Jatin Jethwa Sparkle As Gamdevi Cricketers Win

3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Arjun Lotlikar And Jatin Jethwa Sparkle As Gamdevi Cricketers Win

Deciding to bat first, Gamdevi Cricketers posted a huge total of 232 for 5 wickets in 35 overs. Besides Lotlikar's solid knock, Amit Jaiswal contributed 67 runs to swell their innings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

The impressive efforts of batsman Arjun Lotlikar 93 runs and bowler Jatin Jethwa five wickets for 14 runs helped Gamdevi Cricketers record a thumping 112-run victory against Mangrol Sports Club in in a Group-I match of the 3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament organized by Bhama Cricket Club in association with Mumbai Cricket Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Gamdevi Cricketers ground, Dahisar.

Deciding to bat first, Gamdevi Cricketers posted a huge total of 232 for 5 wickets in 35 overs. Besides Lotlikar's solid knock, Amit Jaiswal contributed 67 runs to swell their innings. Later, Jethwa tormented the Mangrol SC batters and dismissed them for a paltry 120 all out in 23.3 overs. Mayank Nijad top-scored with 37 runs.

Brief scores: Fort Youngsters 120 all out, 31.1 overs (Rushant Patil 30) lost to Dashing Sports Club 121 for 3, 19.5 overs (Aarush Thakur 50*, Nikhil Kini 43*). Result: Dashing SC won by 7 wickets.

Read Also
3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Shivam Gupta Sparkles In Fort Vijay CC's Victory Over Dadar...
article-image

National Cricket Club 113 all out, 25.3 overs (Parjwal Tendolkar 35; Ravi Yadav 3/7) lost to Parkophene Cricketer 114 for 4, 27 overs (Harmit Rode 44*). Result: Parkophene Cricketers won by 6 wickets.

Hind Sevak CC 115 all out, 28.3 overs (Prithvi Bhalerao 30; Dhairyasheel Deshmukh 3/13, Shimmar Sapra 3/30) lost to Bohra Cricketers 121 for 4, 13.5 overs (Jayesh Pal 42). Result: Bohra Cricketers won by 6 wickets.

Gamdevi Cricketers 232 for 5, 35 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 93, Amit Jaiswal 67) beat Mangrol SC 120 all out, 23.3 overs (Mayank Nijad 37; Jatin Jethwa 5/14). Result: Gamdevi Cricketers won by 112 runs.

Read Also
MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: All-Round Akhilesh Barai Sparkles In Bohra Cricketers Victory
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In...

Punjab Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked By Son’s In-Laws After He Elopes With Girl In...

Pakistan Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque While Learning Quran During Ramzan In...

Pakistan Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque While Learning Quran During Ramzan In...

‘Ye WC Khelne Jaa Rahe Hain Ya America Par Attack?’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Players Over Sniper...

‘Ye WC Khelne Jaa Rahe Hain Ya America Par Attack?’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Players Over Sniper...

People Googled 'Kiara Advani Sex Toys' After Her Orgasm Scene In Lust Stories, Reveals Somen Mishra

People Googled 'Kiara Advani Sex Toys' After Her Orgasm Scene In Lust Stories, Reveals Somen Mishra

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shrikant Shinde To Contest From Kalyan, Declares Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shrikant Shinde To Contest From Kalyan, Declares Mahayuti...