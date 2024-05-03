 Salman Khan Firing Case: Deceased Anuj Thapan's Family Refuses To Accept His Body, Seeks CBI Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSalman Khan Firing Case: Deceased Anuj Thapan's Family Refuses To Accept His Body, Seeks CBI Probe

Salman Khan Firing Case: Deceased Anuj Thapan's Family Refuses To Accept His Body, Seeks CBI Probe

Speaking to the news agency, one of the relatives said, “We were asked to claim the body. When the hospital staff showed us his face, we found ligature marks on the neck. Seeing these marks, we are clear he was murdered after being tortured.”

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan Firing Case: Deceased Anuj Thapan's Family Refuses To Accept His Body, Seeks CBI Probe |

Mumbai: The family of Anuj Thapan, who was found dead in a lock-up after being arrested in the Salman Khan firing case, refused to accept his body and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per a news agency's report, a postmortem examination was conducted on Thursday evening at the state-run JJ Hospital, revealing ligature marks on the neck and signs of asphyxia on Thapan's body. The detailed findings are yet to be disclosed. However, the next of the kin of the deceased alleged that the neck injury marks suggest murder rather than suicide.

As per sources, Thapan's two uncles and a cousin travelled from Punjab to Mumbai. The police showed them the body, after which they refused to accept it. The autopsy procedure, conducted in the presence of forensic doctors and videographed for documentation purposes, lasted from 4.15pm to around 5.15pm Thursday. The body has now been kept in the morgue.

Speaking to the news agency, one of the relatives said, “We were asked to claim the body. When the hospital staff showed us his face, we found ligature marks on the neck. Seeing these marks, we are clear he was murdered after being tortured.” He further said, “We will not accept the body till our demand (of CBI probe) is met. If it's accepted, then we will claim the body by tomorrow. The police personnel involved in the death must be punished.”

Thapan, along with his associate Sonu Bishnoi, was apprehended from Punjab on April 26 on charges of supplying firearms and ammunition for the April 14 firing incident. He was found hanging in the lock-up toilet of the Crime Branch at the Commissionerate Complex in Crawford Market on Wednesday. Police reports said that he used a bedsheet to take the extreme step. Thapan's lawyer, Ami Mishra, said, “The police only showed them (Thapan's family) his face and neck. This is the first time Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against a poor family.”

Read Also
Salman Khan Firing Case: Post-Mortem Of Deceased Accused Anuj Thapan Held At JJ Hospital, Entire...
article-image

Four people, including Thapan, Sonu Bishnoi and alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, have been arrested in connection with the case. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi are listed as wanted accused. All of them have been charged under stringent MCOCA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Mystery Surrounds Death Of 'Poisoned' Constable

Mumbai News: Mystery Surrounds Death Of 'Poisoned' Constable

'Carelessness Of Contractors Killing Trees In Navi Mumbai', Says Activists

'Carelessness Of Contractors Killing Trees In Navi Mumbai', Says Activists

Mumbai News: 6 Garages Attached By BMC In Vikhroli Of Property Tax Defaulters

Mumbai News: 6 Garages Attached By BMC In Vikhroli Of Property Tax Defaulters

Mumbai News: Friend Among 2 Booked For Cheating Diamond Merchant Of ₹1 Crore

Mumbai News: Friend Among 2 Booked For Cheating Diamond Merchant Of ₹1 Crore

Navi Mumbai: Woman Ends Life Over Share Market Loss, Man Hangs Self Due To Exam Stress; 2 Incident...

Navi Mumbai: Woman Ends Life Over Share Market Loss, Man Hangs Self Due To Exam Stress; 2 Incident...