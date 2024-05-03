Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Nirupam, Wife & Daughter, Join Shiv Sena In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde After Dumping Congress (VIDEO)

Sanjay Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maha CM Eknath Shinde |

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam along with his wife and daughter joined Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Friday (May 3). Nirupam joined the Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

This is homecoming of sorts for Nirupam, who had started his political career with the Shiv Sena thanks to the opportunity given to him by the late Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray after his stint in Saamna's Hindi newspaper as its editor.

#WATCH | Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam along with his wife and daughter join Shiv Sena, in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lLtKFcelti — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Nirupam had quit the party and joined the Congress in 2005 after differences with the Sena leadership.

However, Nirupam had openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership over seat sharing with Sena (UBT) and claims he had resigned before the party expelled him recently.

Earlier today (May 3), speaking about his decision to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Nirupam said, "I have taken a decision to join Shiv Sena today. After 20 years, joining Shiv Sena is like a 'ghar wapasi'. I will join the party in the presence of the CM (Eknath Shinde)...You know what is the condition in Congress today."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "I have taken a decision to join Shiv Sena today. After 20 years, joining Shiv Sena is like a 'ghar wapasi'. I will join the party in the presence of the CM (Eknath Shinde)...You know what is the condition in Congress… pic.twitter.com/pBDkCUNi6Y — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Nirupam, who hails from Bihar's Rohtas, made Mumbai his karma bhoomi (land of action) after arriving in the city in late 1980s. He was sent as MP to the Rajya Sabha in 1996 by the Shiv Sena. However, he developed differences with the party leadership and switched to the Congress in 2005.

He had served as a Congress member of parliament (from Mumbai North seat) and was also the former president of Mumbai Congress unit.