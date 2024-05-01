Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Expelled Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam To Join Eknath Shinde Led Shiv Sena Party

Sanjay Nirupam | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam who expelled from the Congress party recently is now joining Eknath Shinde led Shivsena party soon. Chief Minister Shinde has made statement about this. According to political experts, Shinde will take help of Nirupam to get votes of North Indians for his candidates of Mumbai and Thane.

Nirupam was disappointed after Uddhav Thackeray announced candidature of Amol Kirtikar from North West Mumbai Constituency. Nirupam refused to campaign for Kirtikar and made allegations on state level Congress leadership. He has sacked by central Congress leadership and there were speculation that he may join BJP but he did not joined.

Suddenly, he appeared on Wednesday in the meeting of Eknath Shinde at Balasaheb Bhawan to discussed the strategy. After the meeting, Eknath Shinde said " Sanjay Nirupam met me today he will also joining Shivsena very soon."

Sanjay Nirupam while speaking to media said " I have been called for the today's meeting by Eknath Shinde. I asked them what to do in future. We have decided to organise induction programme on day after tomorrow around 3-4 pm in the evening. Other information party will share with you officially. I will try my best to get elected Shivsena candidate in the election."

When he was asked about his come back in Shivsena he said " I am happy that I would be returning after 30 years. It's Gharwapsi after 30 years."