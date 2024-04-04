Mumbai: Sanjay Nirupam Lists Out '5 Power Centres' Within Congress After Being Expelled From Party

Sanjay Nirupam | ANI

Mumbai: In an angered outburst of Sanjay Nirupam after he was allegedly sacked by the Congress Party shortly after he tendered resignation, the expelled leader has listed out five power centres within the Congress Party that he claims to be clashing with each other. He said, "The Congress party is totally scattered. Earlier there used to be one power centre in the Congress party... but now there are five power centres in the Congress party and all five have their own lobbies which keep clashing with each other...In these five centres, first is Sonia Gandhi, second is Rahul Gandhi, third is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fourth is Mallikarjun Kharge and last is Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal ji... all of them are doing politics in their own way..."

On his expulsion from the Congress party, Sanjay Nirupam said"...I made an announcement yesterday and sent my resignation to Mallikarjun Kharge at around 10:40. I think right after they made this decision (to expel me from the party)...Congress party is a completely scattered party and the leaders of the party have also said that its ideology is directionless..."

Taking to X, Sanjay Nirupam had earlier posted his resignation letter and had said, "Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see the such promptness. Just sharing this info. I will give detail statement today between 11.30 to 12 PM."

The resignation letter addressed to Kharge said, "I have finally decided to fulfill your much-awaited desire and hereby announce that I choose to resign from the primary membership of the All India Congress Committee. This communication may be considered as my resignation letter. Kindly acknowledge the same".

Sanjay Nirupam was upset over Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat

Sanjay Nirupam's Discontent regarding seat allocations by Congress was not hidden from anyone. He was always very vocal of being upset after he was not nominated for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat. The journalist-turned-politician had turned rebel and had boldly declared that he will announce his next step soon. Nirupam was very clear and straightforward in expressing his anger loudly after the Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) had declared the candidature of Amol G. Kirtikar for the seat last week. Sanjay Nirupam is a former two-time Rajya Sabha MP from (undivided) Shiv Sena and an ex-Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP of the Congress.