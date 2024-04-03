 Sanjay Nirupam Expelled By Congress For 6 Years
Sanjay Nirupam had earlier hit out at the Congress state leadership in Maharashtra over seat-sharing issue with the Shiv Sena.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Nirupam | ANI

The Congress party on Wednesday (April 3) expelled Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years on the ground of indiscipline and anti-party statements. Sanjay Nirupam had earlier hit out at the Congress state leadership in Maharashtra over seat-sharing issue with the Shiv Sena.

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," said the Congress party in its post on X.



