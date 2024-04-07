 MCA President's Cup: Sourabh Singh, Musheer Khan Shine In Payyade Sports Club's Triumph
MCA President's Cup: Sourabh Singh, Musheer Khan Shine In Payyade Sports Club's Triumph

MCA President's Cup: Sourabh Singh, Musheer Khan Shine In Payyade Sports Club's Triumph

In the electrifying final held under floodlights at the Sharad Pawar MCA Cricket Ground, BKC, Payyade SC stamped their authority with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Victory Cricket Club.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
article-image

Inspired by outstanding performances from medium pacer Sourabh Singh, who claimed a remarkable five wickets for 34 runs, and the dynamic opening batsman Musheer Khan, who delivered a scintillating knock of 87 runs, Payyade Sports Club clinched the prestigious MCA President Cup.

Opting to bowl first, Payyade's bowlers faced an initial onslaught as Victory CC surged to 73 runs in just seven overs. However, Singh turned the tide by dismissing Jay Bista for 52 runs, setting the stage for an impressive bowling display. Singh's relentless effort yielded four more wickets, restricting Victory CC to 186 all out in 20 overs.

article-image

Despite some noteworthy contributions from other Victory CC batsmen, including Shaswat Jagtap (39 runs), Ayush Zimare (34 runs), and Suraj Shinde (24 runs), Payyade SC held firm in their pursuit.

In response, Payyade's young opener Musheer Khan showcased his prowess, attacking the opposition bowling with aggression. He amassed his runs from just 37 balls, striking 11 boundaries and sending six powerful shots soaring over the ropes.

Partnered by Bhupen Lalwani, who added 60 runs, and Prasad Pawar, contributing 41 runs, Musheer guided Payyade SC to a comprehensive victory with plenty of overs to spare.

Brief scores

Victory CC 186 (J Bista 52, S Jagtap 39, A Zimare 34, S Shinde 24; S Singh 5-34) lost to Payyade SC 190-1 (M Khan 87, B Lalwani 60, P Pawar 41). Result: Payyade CC won by nine wickets.

article-image
