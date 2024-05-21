Pune Killer Porsche: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Denies Exerting Pressure On Police, Says 'I Have Always Opposed Nightlife' | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre has reacted to rumours of him visiting the Yerwada Police Station and exerting pressure on the police after the 17-year-old son of a prominent builder killed two people with his Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar area early on Sunday.

कल्याणीनगरमध्ये काल रात्री झालेल्या अपघातात दोघांचा झालेला मृत्यू ही अत्यंत दुःखद आणि दुर्दैवी घटना आहे. दोन्ही मृतांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे आणि या अपघातात मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या तरुण-तरुणीला न्यायव्यवस्थेच्या माध्यमातून नक्की न्याय मिळेल, असा मला विश्वासही आहे.… — Sunil Tingre (@suniltingre) May 20, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Vadgaon Sheri MLA wrote in Marathi, "Even though I have nothing to do with this unfortunate accident, wrong and defamatory information about me has been spread on social media since yesterday. I ignored it at the beginning but later realised that the opposition is trying to take advantage of it. It is necessary to clarify my detailed position regarding the incident."

"On Sunday around 3am, my workers called to inform me that there was a major accident in my constituency. Also, my acquaintance Vishal Agarwal called and told me that his son had met with an accident. Accordingly, as a responsible public representative, I went to the spot first thing in the morning and then to Yerwada Police Station. On inquiry at the police station, it was said that the police constable had taken the young people involved in the accident to the hospital. When I called them, they said they would come in 15 minutes, and accordingly, they came. After coming to the police station, the PI explained the entire sequence of events of the accident and explained that two people have died and a case had to be registered. Then I told them to take appropriate action and left the police station. I did not put any pressure on the police and they will also admit that. This is why a case was registered at 6am and further court proceedings were also conducted," Tingre said.

"Meanwhile, wrong information is being spread by some elements on social media that I have pressured the police in this accident. Actually, I am against 'nightlife' from the beginning and have raised my voice about it from time to time. I have already given a letter to the Commissioner of Police to take action against pubs, bars, and terrace hotels operating illegally till late at night in upscale areas of Viman Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, and illegal businesses like liquor sales, matka business, hookah parlors, drug sales, massage parlours. And I have raised my voice in this regard in the Legislative Assembly as well. Also, the Commissioner of Police personally met with the residents of Kalyani Nagar and brought this to their notice. Moreover, I will always be against these illegal businesses. But it is wrong and defamatory to attach my name without any relation to this accident. I believe that intelligent citizens will not fall prey to this propaganda," the MLA further added.

Meanwhile, the father of the minor, identified as Vishal Agarwal, was detained from Sambhajinagar on Tuesday morning.