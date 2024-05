Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi | X

Rescuers in Iran are trying to reach a helicopter involved in "an incident" while travelling with an entourage including President Ebrahim Raisi, state television reported Sunday.

There was no immediate elaboration on what happened to the helicopter, nor who was on board. Semiofficial news agencies offered varying explanations for what was happening.

Raisi was travelling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

(This is breaking news)