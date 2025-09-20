Premier League 2025/26, Arsenal Vs Manchester City Match Preview, Live Streaming: A High-Stakes Showdown Awaits At Emirates Stadium

Image: Arsenal/Manchester City/X

The Premier League is set for a mouthwatering clash as Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium on September 21, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 PM IST. The fixture promises to be one of the early highlights of the season, pitting two title contenders against each other in a battle of tactical finesse and individual brilliance.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who finished runners-up last season, will be eager to assert their credentials once again. The Gunners have shown strong early-season form and boast a well-balanced squad with attacking firepower, midfield control, and a rejuvenated defensive setup.

Manchester City, on the other hand, remain the benchmark in English football. With Pep at the helm and Erling Haaland continuing his goal-scoring dominance, City have started the 2025-26 campaign with typical authority.

With the Emirates expected to be at full capacity and millions tuning in globally, the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling 90 minutes of football. The outcome could have significant implications on the title race, even at this early stage of the season.

Arsenal Vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details

Which stadium will host the match between Arsenal Vs Manchester City?

The Arsenal Vs Manchester City match will be played at Emirates Stadium.

Which channel will show the Arsenal Vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal Vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

Where to watch live streaming of Arsenal Vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Live streaming of the Arsenal Vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.