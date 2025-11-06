Sportvot x FPJ: Action-Packed Day At The 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Spardha

Representative Image |

The 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Spardha 2025/2026 kicked off with thrilling Kabaddi action at Belawadi, Pune. Young athletes from across Maharashtra showcased their skills, teamwork, and determination on Day 1 of the championship.

In the opening encounter, Jalna edged past Nashik City in a close contest, winning 41–35 after a gripping battle. Nashik Gramin followed with an impressive 42–37 victory over Thane Gramin, displaying excellent coordination and defensive strength. Meanwhile, Nandurbar dominated Mumbai Shhar with a commanding 28–9 win, proving their strong form early in the tournament.

The day’s matches set a high tone for the rest of the championship, promising more intense and exciting Kabaddi clashes ahead.