 T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK In Sri Lanka, Narendra Modi Stadium To Host Final; Says Report
The ICC is expected to make an official announcement soon. During the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, India had staged games across nine venues, with Ahmedabad hosting both the opener and the final.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Image: X

India will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 across five iconic venues Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. According to Indian Express report, the final will take place at the world’s largest cricket ground in Ahmedabad, with Pakistan’s matches likely to be scheduled in Colombo.

The report furthur states that there is also no clarity regarding Bengaluru and Lucknow being considered as venues to host matches. The Indian board has made it clear that the India and Pakistan game will be played in Colombo as per the agreement signed

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Stadium are unlikely to feature as venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the BCCI opting to rotate host cities and give new locations the spotlight.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium remains out of contention after a state government panel deemed it unfit for major events following the crowd stampede during RCB’s victory parade after the IPL 2025 final. Bengaluru and Lucknow are still under review, and their inclusion will depend on infrastructure and safety clearances.

Meanwhile, venues that staged matches during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Navi Mumbai have been excluded to ensure broader venue rotation. Navi Mumbai successfully hosted the women’s tournament semi-final and final earlier this year.

The ICC has also clarified that if Sri Lanka qualifies for the semi-finals, the match will be held in Colombo. Should Pakistan reach the final, it will take place at a neutral venue rather than in India

About T20 World Cup

The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move to the Super 8s, and the best four will advance to the semifinals.

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE have all qualified. Zimbabwe, Italy, and the UAE replace Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Scotland from the 2024 lineup.

