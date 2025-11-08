'Does It Matter...?': Netizens Troll Michael Vaughan's Remarks About Ashes Being Bigger Than India Vs Australia Series

Image: Michael Vaughan/BCCI/X

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stirred the pot once again, sparking fresh debate among Indian cricket fans by claiming that the Ashes between England and Australia remains a far bigger contest than any India-Australia series. His remarks arrive as India continue their limited-overs tour of Australia, with the final T20I set to be played in Brisbane on Saturday, before Australia shift their focus to the highly anticipated five-match Ashes series.

Vaughan, known for his outspoken takes on social media, took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the growing buzz around the Ashes. “No question the India v Aussie series of late down under have been more competitive .. but don’t tell they are bigger than an Ashes .. the build up down in Oz for this Ashes is absolutely huge .. you don’t that for an IND v Oz series ..” he posted. His comments quickly lit up social media, with Indian fans firing back in large numbers.

Fans troll Michael Vaughan

Following the tweet, fans argued that the India-Australia rivalry has evolved into one of cricket’s most fiercely contested battles, pointing to India’s back-to-back Test series wins on Australian soil in 2018–19 and 2020–21 as proof of its growing stature. Some accused Vaughan of downplaying India’s achievements, while others dismissed the remark as typical pre-Ashes banter designed to stoke conversation.

Australia look to protect home record

Australia’s attention is shifting firmly to the Ashes, where they will look to defend their proud home record. With regular skipper Pat Cummins sidelined by a back injury, Steve Smith will take charge for the first Test in Perth. The hosts have recalled Marnus Labuschagne, while Jake Weatherald has been chosen over Sam Konstas. Australia will aim to continue their dominance, having beaten England 4–0 and 5–0 in the last two home Ashes series. England, led now by Ben Stokes, are looking to break a 14-year drought in Australia, with their last triumph dating back to the 2010–11 series under Andrew Strauss. The previous Ashes in England ended in a 2–2 draw.