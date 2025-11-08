ATP Finals 2025: Live Streaming, Groups With Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner, Prize Money

Image: ATP/X

The stage is set for the 2025 ATP Finals, which begin on November 9 in Turin and will conclude with the championship match on November 16. The prestigious season-ending event will bring together the top eight men’s singles players and doubles teams from the year to battle for one of tennis’ most coveted titles.

The tournament will once again feature its signature round-robin format, dividing the singles and doubles fields into two groups of four. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the knockout semifinals, leading to the grand finale. All matches will be played on the indoor hard courts of Turin’s Inalpi Arena, which seats 12,000 spectators and continues to serve as the centerpiece of the season’s finale.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Home favourite Jannik Sinner returns as the defending champion after he triumphed over Taylor Fritz in last year’s final, a victory that made him the first Italian ever to lift the ATP Finals trophy. With the world’s elite set to converge on Turin once more, the stage is perfectly set for another week of high-stakes tennis to close out the 2025 season.

ATP Final 2025 Groups

The players have been clubbed in two groups of four

Singles format

Bjorn Borg Group

Singles: Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Musetti/ Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jimmy Connors Group:

Singles: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur

Doubles

Peter Fleming Group: Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, Marcel Granollers and Horacia Zeballos, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, and Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori .

John McEnroe Group: Harri Heliovaara and HenryPatten, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Christian Harrison and Evan King.

ATP Final 2025 prize money

Check out the breakdown of prize money for seasoin ending tournament.

Three-match participation fee: ($331,000 / ₹2.75 crore)

Round-robin match win: ($396,500 / ₹3.29 crore)

Semi-final win: ($1.18m / ₹9.79 crore)

Final win: ($2.37m / ₹19.67 crore)

Undefeated champion: ($5.07m / ₹42.08 crore)