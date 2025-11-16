 Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

The Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 continued with thrilling rallies and high-energy performances as top athletes battled it out across men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles categories.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:40 AM IST
article-image

The Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 continued with thrilling rallies and high-energy performances as top athletes battled it out across men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles categories.

In the Men’s Doubles lineup, Hiya and Anju opened the day with a strong 15–7 win over Shamshed and Ankit, followed by another tight contest where Parth and Viraj edged past Ankit and Vivek 15–12. Milind and Aditya dominated their match with a confident 15–8 victory against Sid and Vivek. Shamshed and Bhagya brought some momentum back with a solid 15–11 win over Mahesh and Hirel, before Virat and Parth closed the category with a commanding 15–7 win against Sid and Ankit.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Aditya and Hiya showcased excellent coordination to defeat Bhagya and Shika 15–9.

The day wrapped up with an intense Women’s Doubles match where Vishaka and Smiti delivered a spirited performance, overcoming Bela and Sonu 15–13 in a nail-biting finish.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Revises Rules For 1% Orphan Reservation; Priority For Children Raised In State-Recognised Institutions
Maharashtra Revises Rules For 1% Orphan Reservation; Priority For Children Raised In State-Recognised Institutions
Mumbai News: Notorious Drug Supplier 'Golden Bhura' Back In Custody As ANC Probes Fresh Mephedrone Trail
Mumbai News: Notorious Drug Supplier 'Golden Bhura' Back In Custody As ANC Probes Fresh Mephedrone Trail
Mumbai Crime News: Woman Accuses Vikhroli Advocate Of Rape And Professional Misconduct; Bar Council Complaint Filed
Mumbai Crime News: Woman Accuses Vikhroli Advocate Of Rape And Professional Misconduct; Bar Council Complaint Filed
Mumbai Climate Week: Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup
Mumbai Climate Week: Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup

The action-packed day added more excitement to the Ozone Pickleball League Season 3, as players continued to showcase sharp reflexes, teamwork, and competitive spirit. More electrifying matches are expected as the tournament progresses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Gets Underway In Thrilling Fashion

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Gets Underway In Thrilling Fashion

Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation...

'Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo': Netizens Slam RCB For Retaining Yash Dayal Amid Rape & Sexual Exploitation...

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Team India Faces Major Concern As Skipper's Condition Casts Doubt...

Fact Check: Did RCB Troll Sanju Samson & Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

Fact Check: Did RCB Troll Sanju Samson & Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction?