Sportvot x FPJ: Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

The Ozone Pickleball League Season 3 continued with thrilling rallies and high-energy performances as top athletes battled it out across men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles categories.

In the Men’s Doubles lineup, Hiya and Anju opened the day with a strong 15–7 win over Shamshed and Ankit, followed by another tight contest where Parth and Viraj edged past Ankit and Vivek 15–12. Milind and Aditya dominated their match with a confident 15–8 victory against Sid and Vivek. Shamshed and Bhagya brought some momentum back with a solid 15–11 win over Mahesh and Hirel, before Virat and Parth closed the category with a commanding 15–7 win against Sid and Ankit.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Aditya and Hiya showcased excellent coordination to defeat Bhagya and Shika 15–9.

The day wrapped up with an intense Women’s Doubles match where Vishaka and Smiti delivered a spirited performance, overcoming Bela and Sonu 15–13 in a nail-biting finish.

The action-packed day added more excitement to the Ozone Pickleball League Season 3, as players continued to showcase sharp reflexes, teamwork, and competitive spirit. More electrifying matches are expected as the tournament progresses.