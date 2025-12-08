Pune’s Rang Pandhari Wins Atal Karandak 2025 With Play 'Barad' | Facebook

The 12th edition of the State-Level Atal Karandak One-Act Play Competition, one of Maharashtra’s biggest and most prominent theatre tournaments, concluded with Pune’s Rang Pandhari troupe emerging as the overall winner for its play Barad.

Organisers and Prize Details

The competition was organised jointly by the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad (Panvel Branch) and CKT College (Autonomous).

Barad secured the top honour for its exceptional performances, receiving a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and the prestigious Atal Karandak trophy.

Special Edition Marking Amrit Mahotsav

This year’s event held special significance as it coincided with the Amrit Mahotsav of former MP Ramsheth Thakur. To commemorate the occasion, veteran theatre personalities Neena Kulkarni and Sunil Barve were felicitated with the Gaurav Rangabhoomicha Lifetime Achievement Award. Each received a memento, citation, shawl, coconut, and Rs 50,000.

Massive Participation Across Maharashtra

This year, 102 plays participated in the preliminary rounds held across the state, from which 25 teams reached the grand finale. The judging panel included veteran actor Girish Oak, actress-director Pratima Kulkarni and actor Sunil Tawde.

A Unique Theatre Competition Format

The Atal Karandak competition is renowned for its distinctive title track and brand ambassador system, making it a one-of-a-kind theatre contest in Maharashtra.

Judges Praise Young Talent

Veteran actor Girish Oak praised the diversity and depth of the plays, noting the immense talent among young performers.

Sunil Tawde said the new generation’s writing and performances were “extremely impressive and promising for Marathi theatre.”

Pratima Kulkarni expressed optimism about the future of Marathi theatre, adding that competitions like this would help usher in a brighter era.

