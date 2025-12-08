Thane Fire Safety Audit Urged By BJP Leader After Goa Nightclub Blaze Kills 25

Goa Fire Tragedy: 25 Killed | X

Thane: In the wake of the devastating nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, BJP leader and former corporator Narayan Pawar has reportedly urged the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to conduct a comprehensive fire safety audit across major establishments in the city. At least 25 people were killed, while several others were injured in the fire that erupted inside Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on Sunday (December 7) in Arpora, North Goa.

According to the PTI report, a letter was submitted to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao stressing the urgent need to inspect schools, colleges, hotels, clubs, malls, hospitals, IT parks, and government offices. He highlighted that many bars and clubs operate in converted, older structures and that crowded malls frequently feature shops in open and unauthorised spaces.

In addition to this, he also stated that encroachments in parts of the city hindered fire brigade vehicles from reaching accident sites, and demanded strict and immediate action against clubs, hotels, or hospitals that were operating without a valid fire NOC (No-Objection Certificate).

Five arrested in connection with the fire.

The Goa Police confirmed the arrest of five people in connection with the fire. Four were taken into custody on Sunday, while the fifth accused, an operations manager handling the daily affairs of the club, was arrested in Delhi on Monday. Those arrested include the club’s Chief General Manager Rajiv Modak, General Manager Vivek Singh, Bar Manager Rajiv Singhania, Gate Manager Riyanshu Thakur, and Operations Manager Bharat Singh. As per the police, the fire exposed serious regulatory failures and has prompted scrutiny not just of the nightclub chain but also of officials who permitted it to operate.

Names Of The Victims

The 25 victims included, Mohit (Jharkhand), Binod Mahto (Jharkhand), Pradeep Mahto (Jharkhand), Sumit Negi (Uttarakhand), Jitendra Singh (Uttarakhand), Surender Singh (Uttarakhand), Satish Singh (Uttarakhand), Manish Singh (Uttarakhand), Manoj Jora (Maharashtra), Dominic (Maharashtra), Sudeep (Nepal), Sabin (Nepal), Churna Bahadur Pun (Nepal), Vivek Katwal (Nepal), Rohan Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Sunil Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Digambar Patir (Assam), Manojit Mal (Assam), Rahul Tanti (Assam), Subhash Chetri (Darjeeling), Anita Joshi (Delhi), Kamla Joshi (Delhi), Saroj Joshi (Delhi), Vinod Kumar (Delhi), Ishaq (Karnataka).

