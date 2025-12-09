Social & Religious Groups Demand Cancellation Of Sunburn Mumbai, Call Festival A Threat To Youth

Social and religious organisations have joined hands with the citizen-led Nasha Mukti Sangharsh Abhiyaan, demanding the cancellation of the upcoming Sunburn Festival in Mumbai. The groups allege that the extravagant event promotes drug abuse, which they say is against Maharashtra’s cultural ethos, and have urged government authorities to revoke all permissions.

Sunburn Mumbai Debut Sparks Major Controversy

Asia’s largest electronic dance music (EDM) event Sunburn Festival 2025, scheduled in Mumbai from December 19 to 21 has been embroiled in controversy before its debut.

The Nasha Mukti Sangharsh Samiti, comprising professors and intellectuals across the city, has labelled Sunburn a “festival of drug addicts” that encourages substance abuse and endangers the youth.

Campaign Demands Permanent Ban in Maharashtra

The anti-drug campaign has demanded that Sunburn be permanently banned in Maharashtra, citing the state’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

They claim they approached senior officials including the district collector and the Mumbai police commissioner urging them to deny permissions, but alleged that the bureaucracy offered “no support.”

Organisers Accused of Promoting a Drug Culture

Shripad Samant, assistant professor of English and a founding member of the movement, called the festival “a disgrace to Maharashtra’s culture”.

He said Sunburn has a history of “widespread consumption and distribution of narcotic substances, including ketamine, at past events.”

Criticism Over Waiver of Penalties

At a press conference at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh on Monday, the campaign criticised the state government for allegedly favouring the festival organisers.

They pointed to the government’s decision to waive a ₹60.52 lakh fine imposed in Pune for illegal land excavation during a previous Sunburn edition.

Dhanashree Kelshikar said, “There is no loan waiver for poor farmers, but Sunburn, which we consider a festival encouraging drug abuse, gets massive exemptions. What social work are they doing to deserve such waivers?”

Right-Wing and Social Groups Join the Protest

Social organisation Mokala Shvaas Foundation and right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have extended support to the campaign.

Advocate Mrinmayee Khodvekar of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said the organisation has been protesting Sunburn since 2013, including in Pune and Goa where demonstrations once even led to the festival’s cancellation.

She alleged that the organisers owe ₹6.29 crore in unpaid taxes from the 2009, 2014, and 2020 editions in Goa. She added that the Bombay High Court recently ordered confiscation of ₹1.1 crore from the security deposit to recover arrears.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

