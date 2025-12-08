Goa Nightclub Fire: New Video Shows Exact Moment When Blaze Engulfs 'Birch By Romeo Lane' Killing 25 People

Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub after a fire broke out, claiming the lives of 25 people, in Arpora. | ANI

Panaji: At least 25 people were killed, while several others were injured in the fire that erupted inside Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub on Sunday (December 7) in Arpora, North Goa. On Monday, a new video surfaced online showing the exact moment when the blaze erupted inside the nightclub.

The fresh footage shows an electronic firecracker being set off during a belly dance performance. After the spark reached the bamboo-lined ceiling, it caught fire within seconds. Soon the fire spread rapidly.

New Video Showing Exact Moment Of Blaze Inside Birch By Romeo Lane:

What caused fire at the Goa club?



Answer: pic.twitter.com/ZWAvozaNUg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 8, 2025

Notably, another video with a different angle surfaced online hours after the inferno, killing 25 people, including five tourists. In that moment, the dancer and the musician could be seen running in panic after the blaze erupted.

Most clear video of the Goa Fire Incident



Within 40 seconds the fire spread into wild fire



Now we will find all the loopholes, illegal permissions & corruption



After we lost precious lives



Terrible pic.twitter.com/LKlXNB4rHh — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 (@FltLtAnoopVerma) December 7, 2025

Earlier in the day, one of the owners of the club, Saurabh Luthra, issued a public statement expressing grief as investigations widen into the alleged safety lapses and licensing violations.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Luthra said the management was “deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives” in the incident at Birch. “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch,” he said, adding that the organisation stood in solidarity with the families of those who died or were injured and would extend “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation.”

Meanwhile, the Goa Police confirmed the arrest of five people in connection with the fire. Four were taken into custody on Sunday, while the fifth accused, an operations manager handling daily affairs of the club, was arrested in Delhi on Monday. Those arrested include the club’s Chief General Manager Rajiv Modak, General Manager Vivek Singh, Bar Manager Rajiv Singhania, Gate Manager Riyanshu Thakur, and Operations Manager Bharat Singh.

As per the police, the fire exposed serious regulatory failures and has prompted scrutiny not just of the nightclub chain but also of officials who permitted it to operate.